Randal Grichuk And White Sox Play Red Sox On Aug. 6

Grichuk is hitting for a .258 BA, .291 OBP and .515 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 23 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez (4-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season.

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