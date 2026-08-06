FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Play Red Sox On Aug. 6

Randal Grichuk and the Chicago White Sox will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .258 BA, .291 OBP and .515 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 23 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez (4-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News