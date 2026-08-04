Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Red Sox On Aug. 4

Grichuk is hitting for a .259 BA, .293 OBP and .519 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 23 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Patrick Sandoval (0-0 with a 3.32 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.