Randal Grichuk And White Sox Take On Guardians On July 4

Grichuk is hitting for a .261 BA, .294 OBP and .555 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 20 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (7-5) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.85 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

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