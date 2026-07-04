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Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Take On Guardians On July 4

Randal Grichuk and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .261 BA, .294 OBP and .555 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 20 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (7-5) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.85 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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