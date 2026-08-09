Randal Grichuk And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 9

Grichuk is hitting for a .260 BA, .292 OBP and .509 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 24 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo makes the start for the Guardians, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.87 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.