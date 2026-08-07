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Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Take On Guardians On Aug. 7

Randal Grichuk and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .261 BA, .293 OBP and .515 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 24 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Parker Messick (8-6 with a 2.57 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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