Randal Grichuk And White Sox Take On Guardians On Aug. 7

Grichuk is hitting for a .261 BA, .293 OBP and .515 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 24 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Parker Messick (8-6 with a 2.57 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season.

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