Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Cubs On Aug. 17

Grichuk is hitting for a .276 BA, .304 OBP and .535 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 28 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

The Cubs are sending Shota Imanaga (8-9) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.74 ERA and 130 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.

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