Randal Grichuk And White Sox Play Braves On June 11
Randal Grichuk and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Atlanta Braves at Rate Field, on Thursday, June 11 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Grichuk is hitting for a .273 BA, .309 OBP and .545 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 15 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Braves.
Martin Perez gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.