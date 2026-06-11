Randal Grichuk And White Sox Play Braves On June 11

Grichuk is hitting for a .273 BA, .309 OBP and .545 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 15 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Martin Perez gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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