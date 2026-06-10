Randal Grichuk And White Sox Play Braves On June 10

Grichuk is hitting for a .267 BA, .297 OBP and .547 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 15 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Braves.

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.23 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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