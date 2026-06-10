Randal Grichuk And White Sox Play Braves On June 10
Randal Grichuk and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Rate Field, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Grichuk is hitting for a .267 BA, .297 OBP and .547 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 15 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Braves.
Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.23 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.