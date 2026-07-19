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Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Blue Jays On July 19

Randal Grichuk and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, July 19 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .245 BA, .279 OBP and .511 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 21 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage (4-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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