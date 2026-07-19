Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Blue Jays On July 19

Grichuk is hitting for a .245 BA, .279 OBP and .511 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 21 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage (4-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.