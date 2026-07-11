Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Athletics On July 11

Grichuk is hitting for a .248 BA, .279 OBP and .519 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 20 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Gage Jump (3-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

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