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Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Athletics On July 11

Randal Grichuk and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Athletics at Rate Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .248 BA, .279 OBP and .519 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 20 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Gage Jump (3-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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