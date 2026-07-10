Randal Grichuk And White Sox Square Off Against Athletics On July 10

Grichuk is hitting for a .248 BA, .279 OBP and .519 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 20 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Jacob Lopez (4-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 7.04 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

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