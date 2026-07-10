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Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Square Off Against Athletics On July 10

Randal Grichuk and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Athletics at Rate Field, on Friday, July 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .248 BA, .279 OBP and .519 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 20 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Jacob Lopez (4-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 7.04 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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