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Randal Grichuk
Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk

Chicago White Sox • #34 RF

Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Angels On May 5

Randal Grichuk and the Chicago White Sox will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Grichuk has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Grichuk is hitting for a .188 BA, .206 OBP and .313 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .518 and he has scored seven runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Samuel Aldegheri makes his first start of the season for the Angels.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randal Grichuk

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