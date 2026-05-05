Randal Grichuk And White Sox Face Angels On May 5

Grichuk is hitting for a .188 BA, .206 OBP and .313 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .518 and he has scored seven runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Samuel Aldegheri makes his first start of the season for the Angels.

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