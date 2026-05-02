Ramon Laureano And Padres Face White Sox On May 2

Laureano is hitting for a .243 BA, .306 OBP and .423 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 14 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Laureano has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Sean Burke (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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