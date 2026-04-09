Ramon Laureano And Padres Square Off Against Rockies On April 9
Ramon Laureano and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park, on Thursday, April 9 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Laureano has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Laureano is hitting for a .244 BA, .277 OBP and .422 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored five runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Laureano has recorded three steals on three attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Jimmy Herget makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.