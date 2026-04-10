Ramon Laureano And Padres Play Rockies On April 10

Laureano is hitting for a .239 BA, .271 OBP and .413 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored five runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Laureano has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his third of the season.

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