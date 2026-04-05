Ramon Laureano And Padres Take On Red Sox On April 5

Laureano is hitting for a .308 BA, .357 OBP and .577 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .934 and he has scored three runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in five runs. Laureano has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez (0-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his second start this season.

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