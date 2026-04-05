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Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres

Ramon Laureano

San Diego Padres • #5 RF

Ramon Laureano And Padres Take On Red Sox On April 5

Ramon Laureano and the San Diego Padres will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Laureano has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Laureano is hitting for a .308 BA, .357 OBP and .577 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .934 and he has scored three runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in five runs. Laureano has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez (0-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ramon Laureano

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