Ramon Laureano And Padres Take On Pirates On April 8

Laureano is hitting for a .225 BA, .262 OBP and .425 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored four runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Laureano has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Mitch Keller (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.

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