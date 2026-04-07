Ramon Laureano And Padres Square Off Against Pirates On April 7

Laureano is hitting for a .250 BA, .289 OBP and .472 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored four runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Laureano has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (1-1) gets the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.

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