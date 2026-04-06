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Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres

Ramon Laureano

San Diego Padres • #5 RF

Ramon Laureano And Padres Take On Pirates On April 6

Ramon Laureano and the San Diego Padres will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Laureano has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Laureano is hitting for a .258 BA, .303 OBP and .484 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored three runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Laureano has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Red Sox.

Bubba Chandler (0-0) starts for the Pirates, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ramon Laureano

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