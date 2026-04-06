Ramon Laureano And Padres Take On Pirates On April 6

Laureano is hitting for a .258 BA, .303 OBP and .484 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored three runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Laureano has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Red Sox.

Bubba Chandler (0-0) starts for the Pirates, his second of the season.

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