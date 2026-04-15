Ramon Laureano And Padres Square Off Against Mariners On April 15

Laureano is hitting for a .283 BA, .348 OBP and .567 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .915 and he has scored 11 runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. Laureano has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a triple) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.04 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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