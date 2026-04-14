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Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres

Ramon Laureano

San Diego Padres • #5 RF

Ramon Laureano And Padres Face Mariners On April 14

Ramon Laureano and his San Diego Padres will take on the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Laureano has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Laureano is hitting for a .268 BA, .339 OBP and .536 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .874 and he has scored 10 runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. Laureano has recorded three steals on three attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ramon Laureano

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