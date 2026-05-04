Ramon Laureano And Padres Take On Giants On May 4

Laureano is hitting for a .237 BA, .303 OBP and .407 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 15 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Laureano has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Trevor McDonald will start for the Giants, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.