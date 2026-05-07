Ramon Laureano And Padres Face Cardinals On May 7

Laureano is hitting for a .234 BA, .307 OBP and .419 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 17 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. Laureano has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Giants.

Matthew Liberatore (1-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

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