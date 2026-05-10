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Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres

Ramon Laureano

San Diego Padres • #5 RF

Ramon Laureano And Padres Play Cardinals On May 10

Ramon Laureano and his San Diego Padres will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Laureano has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Laureano is hitting for a .221 BA, .302 OBP and .397 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 17 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. Laureano has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ramon Laureano

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