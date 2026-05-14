Ramon Laureano And Padres Take On Brewers On May 14

Laureano is hitting for a .213 BA, .297 OBP and .382 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 18 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. Laureano has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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