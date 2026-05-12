Ramon Laureano And Padres Take On Brewers On May 12

Laureano is hitting for a .220 BA, .300 OBP and .394 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 18 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. Laureano has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Cardinals.

Brandon Sproat makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.87 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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