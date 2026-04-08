Ramón Urías And Cardinals Take On Nationals On April 8

Urias is hitting for a .313 BA, .389 OBP and .813 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.201 and he has scored three runs. In 18 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Miles Mikolas (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.