Ramón Urías And Cardinals Face Nationals On April 6

Urias had a .241 BA, .292 OBP and .384 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .675 and he scored 33 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 44 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Zack Littell takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Nationals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.