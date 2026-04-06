Ramón Urías And Cardinals Face Nationals On April 6
Ramon Urias and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Urias has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Urias had a .241 BA, .292 OBP and .384 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .675 and he scored 33 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 44 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Zack Littell takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Nationals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.