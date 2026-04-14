Ramón Urías And Cardinals Square Off Against Guardians On April 14

Urias is hitting for a .233 BA, .324 OBP and .533 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored five runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Joey Cantillo (1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.