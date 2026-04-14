Ramón Urías And Cardinals Square Off Against Guardians On April 14
Ramon Urias and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Urias has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Urias is hitting for a .233 BA, .324 OBP and .533 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored five runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.
Joey Cantillo (1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.