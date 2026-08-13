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Rafael Flores
Pittsburgh Pirates

Rafael Flores

Pittsburgh Pirates • #43 C

Rafael Flores And Pirates Play Marlins On Aug. 13

Rafael Flores and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Flores has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Flores is hitting for a .200 BA, .355 OBP and .360 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 19.4% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored two runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Tyler Phillips (3-5 with a 3.47 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Flores

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