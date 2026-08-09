Rafael Devers And Giants Play Tigers On Aug. 9

Devers is hitting for a .247 BA, .319 OBP and .475 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 61 runs. In 495 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Troy Melton (7-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.