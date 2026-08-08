Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 8

Devers is hitting for a .248 BA, .321 OBP and .478 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 61 runs. In 492 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Jackson Jobe starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.

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