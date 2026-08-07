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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Face Tigers On Aug. 7

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will face the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Devers has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .248 BA, .322 OBP and .474 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 60 runs. In 488 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 62 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Rangers.

Keider Montero (8-6) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.17 ERA in 116 1/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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