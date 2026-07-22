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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Royals On July 22

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, July 22 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Devers has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .241 BA, .310 OBP and .466 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 50 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 53 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (3-6) takes the mound for the Royals in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.39 ERA in 110 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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