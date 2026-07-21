Rafael Devers And Giants Play Royals On July 21

Devers is hitting for a .243 BA, .313 OBP and .471 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 50 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Royals.

The Royals will send Luinder Avila (4-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.08 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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