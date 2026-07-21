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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Play Royals On July 21

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Devers has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .243 BA, .313 OBP and .471 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 50 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Royals.

The Royals will send Luinder Avila (4-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.08 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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