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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Face Royals On July 20

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, July 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Devers has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .243 BA, .311 OBP and .472 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 50 runs. In 421 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Michael Wacha (5-7) takes the mound for the Royals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 119 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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