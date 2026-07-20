Rafael Devers And Giants Face Royals On July 20

Devers is hitting for a .243 BA, .311 OBP and .472 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 50 runs. In 421 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Michael Wacha (5-7) takes the mound for the Royals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 119 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

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