Rafael Devers And Giants Play Rockies On July 9

Devers is hitting for a .244 BA, .311 OBP and .472 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 46 runs. In 389 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

The Rockies are sending Ryan Feltner (3-2) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.27 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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