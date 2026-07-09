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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Play Rockies On July 9

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, on Thursday, July 9 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Devers has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .244 BA, .311 OBP and .472 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 46 runs. In 389 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

The Rockies are sending Ryan Feltner (3-2) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.27 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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