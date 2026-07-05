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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Rockies On July 5

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m. ET. Devers has +200 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .309 OBP and .464 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 41 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon (0-2 with a 6.69 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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