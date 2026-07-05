Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Rockies On July 5

Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .309 OBP and .464 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 41 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon (0-2 with a 6.69 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.