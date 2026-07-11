Rafael Devers And Giants Face Rockies On July 11

Devers is hitting for a .253 BA, .321 OBP and .487 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 48 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Kyle Freeland (2-7) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 7.46 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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