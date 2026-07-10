Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Rockies On July 10

Devers is hitting for a .247 BA, .315 OBP and .475 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 47 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon (0-2) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.95 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

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