Rafael Devers And Giants Play Rockies On Aug. 16

Devers is hitting for a .244 BA, .319 OBP and .467 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 63 runs. In 520 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.

Gabriel Hughes gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.61 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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