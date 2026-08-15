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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Play Rockies On Aug. 15

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will face the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Devers has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .245 BA, .320 OBP and .467 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 62 runs. In 515 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 65 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (3-10 with a 6.83 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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