Rafael Devers And Giants Face Rockies On Aug. 14

Devers is hitting for a .244 BA, .321 OBP and .467 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 62 runs. In 511 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Kyle Freeland (3-10) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 6.63 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.