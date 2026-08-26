Rafael Devers And Giants Play Reds On Aug. 26

Devers is hitting for a .244 BA, .322 OBP and .480 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 73 runs. In 559 plate appearances, he has hit 28 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 74 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Nick Lodolo (3-3) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.