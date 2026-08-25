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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Play Reds On Aug. 25

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Devers has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .243 BA, .321 OBP and .475 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 71 runs. In 555 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 73 runs. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Reds.

Brady Singer (5-11) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.72 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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