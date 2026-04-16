Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Reds On April 16

Devers is hitting for a .229 BA, .280 OBP and .329 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored seven runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Reds.

Chase Burns makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

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