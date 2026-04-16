Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Reds On April 16
Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Devers has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .229 BA, .280 OBP and .329 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored seven runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Reds.
Chase Burns makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.