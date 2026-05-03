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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Rays On May 3

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Devers has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .211 BA, .250 OBP and .297 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .547 and he has scored eight runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Steven Matz (4-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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