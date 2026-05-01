Rafael Devers And Giants Play Rays On May 1

Devers is hitting for a .207 BA, .248 OBP and .289 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .537 and he has scored eight runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Shane McClanahan (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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