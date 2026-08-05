Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Rangers On Aug. 5

Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .320 OBP and .473 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 60 runs. In 484 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Cody Bradford will make his first start of the season for the Rangers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.