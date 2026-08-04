Rafael Devers And Giants Play Rangers On Aug. 4

Devers is hitting for a .248 BA, .321 OBP and .477 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 60 runs. In 480 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 62 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore (6-9) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.77 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.

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